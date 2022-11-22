Over 100 Migrants Rescued After Overloaded Boat Tried to Land in Florida Keys

More than 100 people had to be rescued after an overloaded boat carrying Haitian migrants hit a sandbar while trying to make landfall near the Florida Keys Monday, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they initially rescued 22 people after the vessel was reported off Rodriguez Key around 5 a.m. EST Monday.

Coast Guard crews battled 25 mph winds and 6-10-foot seas to continue to remove people from the boat, which then hit a sandbar near Whale Harbor in Islamorada.

#Breaking @USCG, @CBPAMORegDirSE crews rescued 22 people off an overloaded sailing vessel after a good Sam reported it to Sector KeyWest watchstanders @ 5 am, Mon, off Rodriguez Key. Rescue crews are battling 6-10 ft seas, 25 mph winds to safely remove the people from the vessel. pic.twitter.com/GQcqZo93pz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 21, 2022

Some people ended up in the water, but crews had rescued more than 100 people before the vessel hit the sandbar, officials said.

Photos released by the Coast Guard showed crew members caring for children who'd been rescued.

Several other agencies responded to the scene, including the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol.

#Breaking #Update: Federal, state, and local law enforcement partners conducted a multi-agency rescue operation and rescued 18 additional Haitian migrants who were trapped in dangerous ocean currents while attempting to swim to shore. https://t.co/AX5aGGLKIR — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 22, 2022

Border Patrol officials said they rescued 18 additional Haitian migrants who were trapped in dangerous ocean currents while attempting to swim to shore.