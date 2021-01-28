San Francisco

Outdoor Dining in SF Reopens Amid Storm

By Jean Elle

Outdoor dining is once again allowed in San Francisco, but for some restaurants there will be a rain delay.

Restaurant owners invested thousands of dollars in parklets, and they’re excited to be able to welcome customers back outside Thursday – but they will be even more excited when the rain clears.

China Live is planning a soft opening, with a roof on its parklet. Operators say they’re excited to once again serve customers outside and bring staff back to work.

“We have people on standby who are hurting,” said George Chen of China Live. “I want to get them back to work. We’re gonna call them and bring them in.”

China Live is opening outside Thursday and booking reservations starting Friday.

Over at the Blue Light there is not a roof on the parklet. Operators say they’ll likely reopen Friday, and that after nearly a year of working to survive COVID restrictions, a rain delay won’t get them down.

“It’s going to be wait and see what the weather is like tomorrow, if it’s anything like last night there’s no way,” said Johnny Metheny of Blue Light.

Neighboring business owners on Union Street say the sooner outdoor dining resumes the better.

The owner of Tibet Golden Lotus, Pachen Selotsang, says that diners are also shoppers.

“If he’s open it brings more traffic,” Selotsang said.

