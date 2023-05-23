Out of This World: Hawaii's Solar Telescope Captures Extraordinary New Images of the Sun

A solar telescope perched on the summit of Haleakalā, the dormant volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui, captured new granular images of the sun, unlike any seen before.

The solar images were released Thursday by the National Solar Observatory, showing bright orange sunspots on the sun’s surface, known as the photosphere.

The photos were captured by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, the most powerful ground-based telescope in the world.