Coronavirus Fears Bring New Attention to Infection Control Problems in Nursing Homes

A shower stall in one San Diego nursing home had what appeared to be mold extending above the floor, while a housekeeper there used the same equipment and cleaning supplies between an isolation room and a non-isolation one, according to a federal inspection report. A shower chair seemed to have feces on it.

At another home, staff failed to change feeding equipment according to standards, putting residents at risk, a report read. Infection control data was not up to date because the director of nursing got “side tracked” with other responsibilities.

As the country strives to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, nursing homes are drawing particular scrutiny. The coronavirus is more deadly for older people and 27 of the deaths in Washington state are linked to a nursing home there. But well before the COVID-19 crisis, controlling for infections at nursing homes was a persistent problem and those are just two examples of what government inspectors have found at facilities.

Sixteen nursing homes in San Diego were found during inspections in 2018 and 2019 to have violated infection control and prevention procedures, lapses that represented a potential for harm, though no one was actually hurt, according to data from Kaiser Health News.

The homes in San Diego did not receive the worst ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services but rather were toward the better end. They were about split between D and E grades along a best-to-worst grouping from A to L. The grades represent a spectrum from an isolated instance of potential for minimum harm to widespread immediate jeopardy to residents’ health or safety.

Over 1,000 California Nursing Homes Have a History of Infection Control Problems

Many nursing homes throughout the state were found to have violated infection control and prevention procedures in the last four years, lapses that represented a potential for harm.

Among the nine San Diego homes that have received E ratings, an inspection of The Shores on Sept. 24, 2019, found what it termed “potential for cross contamination and to expose vulnerable residents to infectious microorganisms.”

“The shower stall toward the left had large amounts of black fuzzy material resembling mold along the tile grout extending approximately 24 inches above the shower floor. Both shower stalls had shower curtains that were stained with rust colored droplets and one curtain was torn along the bottom edge. The shower shelving was rusted with sharp metallic curled edges.”

Staff members said the shower rooms “were full of mold and filthy” and that “there often was feces smeared on the shower chairs.”

A report for a second, Abby Gardens Healthcare Center, found on Oct. 24, 2019, that , that it had failed to ensure infection control practices were followed: “Based on observation, interview, and record review, the facility failed to maintain infection control surveillance data. In addition, the facility failed to ensure enteral feeding equipment was changed per standard of practice.”

“These failures had the potential for residents to be placed at risk of facility acquired infections,” the report added.

Neither nursing homes responded to a request for comment about their infection control citations.

The Shores says on its website that is has asked all family and friends “experiencing fever, cough, or shortness of breath to postpone their visits to our facility.

A letter on the website of Abby Gardens says that all visits are prohibited except in end-of-life and similar situations, services from barbers and beauticians are canceled and group activities and communal dining are suspended. Relatives can communicate via Skype or FaceTime. Its schedule for cleaning with hospital-grade disinfections known to kill COVID-19 has been “enhanced.”

Texas has the most nursing homes with 1,227, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, followed by California, Illinois, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and New York. The numbers are for 2017, the most recent year available.

Overall, Kaiser Health News found that more nursing homes were cited for failing to follow infection control protocols than for any other type of violation. Its analysis also found that those inspectors classified all but 1% of the violations across the country as minor and the nursing homes were not fined.

The Obama administration updated regulations to require that each nursing home designate one person to be in charge of infection control — someone who is specially trained and must work at the home full or part-time.

But the Trump administration is now trying to roll back that requirement — a move advocates worry will make it even harder to control infections.

“Infections are, as we’re seeing, just unbelievably serious for these very medically-compromised people,” said Toby Edelman, senior policy attorney at the Center for Medicare Advocacy. “It’s like the worst possible combination of bad things. You have a lot of sick people who are frail, who are held in small places. Usually they have a roommate, not enough staff.”

The Kaiser Health News has found a correlation between low staffing and poor infection control.

“We need to have an enforcement system that has some teeth,” Edelman said.

Dr. Kevin Kavanagh, the founder and board chairman of Health Watch USA, a not-for-profit patient advocacy and healthcare policy research organization, said there was already too little reporting documenting infections in nursing homes.

As far as infection control specialists, not only are they needed but they should full-time, he said.

“Part-time is too lax since it can be a very minimal commitment,” he said.

“In view of the number and frail nature of the residents along with the high carriage of antibiotic-resistant organisms, this should be a full-time position.”