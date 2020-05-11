Orange County

Man Who Went ‘Exploring’ Had to Be Rescued From Tunnel Under 5 Freeway

“In addition to running into “IT” down there, let this be a lesson on why you shouldn’t explore drainage tunnels,” CHP said.

By Heather Navarro

man stuck in drainage tunnel
CHP Capistrano Area

⁣A man who went exploring in a tunnel under the 5 Freeway in Orange County had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

CHP was dispatched to the area under the 5 Freeway in Lake Forest around 10 p.m. after a man stuck in a drainage tunnel called for help.

The man got stuck under the concrete center divider between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road.

Firefighters from Orange County Fire Authority helped free the man.

He had no injuries. 

He told officers he went into the drainage tunnel to explore, and after one and a half hours, he got lost. 

Posted by CHP - Capistrano on Monday, May 11, 2020

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyCHPLake Forest
