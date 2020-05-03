Orange County Reports 107 More Cases of Coronavirus

Orange County health officials announced 107 more cases of the coronavirus Sunday but no additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 2,743 cases and 52 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped from 202 to 187, while the number of intensive care patients remained at 58.

The number of people in the county tested for the virus increased to 36,813.

Men make up 55% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 9% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75- 84; and 4% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 4% were 25 to 34 years old, 6% were 35 to 44, 10%, were 45-54, 15% were 55-64, 10% were 65-74, 35% were 75-84, and 21% were 85 or older.

Whites account for 31% of the fatalities and Latinos 29%, followed by Asians (25%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 6% were black, 2% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 4% were unknown, and 4% fall into the category of "other."

Santa Ana's case count has leapfrogged to 519, including 61 of Sunday's newly confirmed cases. Anaheim has 401 cases, followed by Huntington Beach at 228, and Irvine at 136. Those are the four biggest cities in the county.

Meanwhile, authorities were keeping a close eye on the county's beaches this weekend, which remain officially closed after a judge rejected bids by Dana Point and Huntington Beach officials to lift Gov. Gavin Newsom's temporary closure.