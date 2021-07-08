Orange County Mass Shooting Suspect Appears in Court for First Time Since Deadly Attack in March

A man suspected of opening fire inside a Southern California office building killing four people, including a 9-year-old boy, appeared in court Thursday for the first time since the attack in March.

Aminidab Gonzalez has finally been able to leave the hospital since he was shot in the head. He appeared in an Orange County courtroom in a wheelchair, a protective helmet covering his skull. He never spoke.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His lawyers say he cannot help them defend him. The judge ordered the criminal proceedings suspended until he can be evaluated. It does not mean they are dismissed.

He may not be able to understand criminal proceedings against him, Ken Morrison, an assistant public defender.

Gonzalez is accused of targeting people he knew, killing Luis Tovar, his daughter Genevive, 9-year-old Matthew Arias and their co-worker Leticia Raygoza.

They say he also shot and injured Blanca Tamayo who was released from the hospital in May. Her 9-year-old son died in her arms.

According to police, Gonzalez locked the gates at the Lincoln Avenue office where the victims worked. Then he opened fire. He was eventually dragged out of the building and was initially declared critical.

The prosecution and the defense will each choose a doctor to judge his competency.

If the two initial doctors cannot come to the same conclusion as to his competency, a third doctor will be brought in for another evaluation. Gonzalez will be back in court Aug. 6.