Wind-Fanned Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in Laguna Beach Area

Firefighters responded early Thursday to a brush fire that forced evacuations in the Laguna Beach area.

The fire, estimated at about 10 acres, was reported around 4 a.m. on a hillside above Emerald Bay. Flames and smoke could be seen from Long Beach and other parts of Southern California.

An evacuation order was issued for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay. An evacuation warning was in effect for North Laguna

No homes have been damaged.

"We met it with a very robust response," said Orange Count Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy. "If we ask you to evacuate, please evacuate."

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available

Spot fires were reported due to wind-strewn embers landing in dry brush.



All classes in the Laguna Beach Unified School District were canceled.

"This wind is still howling," Fennessy said. "It's really heading out into a more open area."

Strong Santa Ana winds, notorious for fanning brush fire flames, are in the Thursday forecast. A high wind warning was issued for parts of Southern California, including coastal Orange County.