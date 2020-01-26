Orange County Baseball Coach, Wife, Daughter Killed in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

An Orange County baseball coach, his wife and his daughter were identified as three of the victims in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, reports say.

John Altobelli was identified as one of the victims Sunday afternoon by Orange Coast College. In a statement from the University of Houston, where Altobelli played baseball, officials said his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa also were killed in the crash.

John Altobelli was the head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball program and was going into his 24th season as head coach of the program, according to the program's website. He formerly was the head coach for the Cape Cod League's Brewster Whitecaps.

"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball,” said Orange Coast College Athletic Director Jason Kehler. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family. Our deepest condolences go out to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy."

We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa passed away this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. — Brewster Whitecaps (@WhitecapsCCBL) January 26, 2020

