Oracle Park Vendors Protest, Ask for Giants' Support During Pandemic

Oracle Park workers, struggling during this pandemic, protested outside Friday’s Giants game.

They work for the Giants' food service contractor Bon Appetit but without fans in the stands, they aren't working and are upset the team hasn't negotiated to help support them during the pandemic.

Supervisor Matt Haney says the team makes so much money, it can afford to help these workers in need.

“The Giants can step up and do more,” he said. “The reality is that these workers may work for a subcontractor, but when you look at their shirts they are Giants. The Giants take credit for these employees, they champion and celebrate their workers.”

The Giants say they recognize it’s a tough time for the ballpark family, that’s why they raised $1 million when the pandemic started and gave hundreds of concession workers grants.

