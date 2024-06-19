Ontario program is leasing business spaces for $1. How to apply

The city of Ontario is offering business leases of $1 per month in its downtown in an effort to attract more business owners to revitalize the area.

The Downtown Ontario Retail Pop-Up Program is accepting applications until next week for the limited-time offer, which also includes free utilizes for the leases and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The services and $1 monthly lease would be available for up to six months for approved business owners.

“We are lucky we own these buildings and we are able to offset the cost and offer the $1 a month rent to help lower the barrier of entry,” said Peter Pallesen, an economic development coordinator with the city of Ontario.

The program launched last year and has helped two entrepreneurs open their own store in downtown. Now, the city is looking to fill available spaces with new businesses before the end of the year. Those spaces are located at Euclid Avenue and B Street at 137 N. Euclid Ave., 141 N. Euclid Ave., and 129 N. Euclid Ave.

“When I saw it I thought it was fake. (I thought) there is no way, it’s a scam,” said Steven Alcarez, co-owner of Street Culture Boutique.

Alvarez was able to open his store about six months ago thanks to the program. He said the cheap rent has allowed him to focus on growing his business and marketing his products to attract customers.

“I see Ontario as a downtown LA -- very active and nightlife, and I see a lot of potential,” Alvarez said.

Business owners interested in leasing one of the available properties in the program have until Monday, June 24 to submit an application.

Applicants must apply for all necessary permits, provide proof of general liability insurance, make a deposit of $1 per square foot and sign a release of liability waiver and Right of Entry permit.

For more information on the Downtown Ontario Retail Pop-Up Program and to apply, click here.