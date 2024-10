A magnitude-4.0 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California early Sunday morning.

The quake near Ontario was reported at 3:51 a.m.. Shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles, Whittier, Culver City, Redondo Beach, Torrance and Santa Monica, the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and other areas.

A magnitude-2.0 aftershock was reported about 30 minutes later.