Online threats made to Riverside Polytechnic High School

The Riverside Police Department continued investigating online threats to Riverside Polytechnic High School and will have extra officers and patrols in and around the campus on Monday.

The threatening social media posts surfaced after some fights broke out last week during or near lunch hour on the campus at 5450 Victoria Ave., Poly principal Darel Hansen said Saturday in a letter addressed to parents.

“Poly High School administration is implementing a plan to restrict lunch activities to designated areas on campus,'' Hansen said in the letter, which was posted on the high school's Instagram account.

“These measurements aim to improve supervision and mitigate potential disruptions. Restrictions may extend to additional parts of the day,” Hansen added.

The school requested that the community avoid sharing posts and emails with second-hand information as it could delay investigators.

“The Riverside Police Department is aware of the various social media posts being shared threatening school violence to Poly High School and are working closely with the school administration and Riverside Unified School District to investigate their origination,'' police wrote Saturday. “We appreciate all the calls to our dispatch center and private messages to our RPD social media, and so far none of those posts have been substantiated. If anyone has NEW information regarding this investigation, please forward it to School Resource Officer Rodriguez at BRodriguez@RiversideCA.gov."

“... We will again have extra officers and patrols in and around Poly High School this Monday to continue those ongoing efforts of maintaining the safety of students and staff. We look forward to beginning the new week with your students on Monday.”