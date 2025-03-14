One eaglet appears to be missing from the Big Bear eagle nest

On Friday morning, the Friends of Big Bear Valley live camera showed the baby eaglets in their nest, but one of the three appeared to be missing.

All three eaglets had successfully hatched last week as Jackie and Shadow were spotted keeping them warm and feeding them.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley posted a video on social media of the two bald eagles feeding their babies on Thursday.

"Jackie and Shadow instinctively prepare when inclement weather is on the way," the post said. "A dual feeding seemed super effective and productive as all the chicks received ample amounts of food.."

But Friday morning, their comments were flooded with viewers concerned for the third eaglet that was not seen in their live camera.

It is not clear what may have happened to the third eaglet.

"We were only able to see two chicks during the first feeding so we are not sure what is going on," Friends of Big Bear Valley said in a statement. "Please hold positive thoughts as we wait to be updated by nature."