Animals and Wildlife

One eaglet appears to be missing from the Big Bear eagle nest

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Friends of Big Bear Valley

On Friday morning, the Friends of Big Bear Valley live camera showed the baby eaglets in their nest, but one of the three appeared to be missing.

All three eaglets had successfully hatched last week as Jackie and Shadow were spotted keeping them warm and feeding them.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Friends of Big Bear Valley posted a video on social media of the two bald eagles feeding their babies on Thursday.

"Jackie and Shadow instinctively prepare when inclement weather is on the way," the post said. "A dual feeding seemed super effective and productive as all the chicks received ample amounts of food.."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

But Friday morning, their comments were flooded with viewers concerned for the third eaglet that was not seen in their live camera.

It is not clear what may have happened to the third eaglet.

"We were only able to see two chicks during the first feeding so we are not sure what is going on," Friends of Big Bear Valley said in a statement. "Please hold positive thoughts as we wait to be updated by nature."

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 8 mins ago

Judge formally sentences Adnan Syed to time served in ‘Serial' podcast case

Health 48 mins ago

Nurse diagnosed with rectal cancer at 33 reveals 2 symptoms doctors dismissed

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us