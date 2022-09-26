Amber Alert Issued After Suspect Kills Fontana Woman, Flees With Teen Daughter

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fontana early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive, near an elementary school. According to officers from the Fontana Police Department, the shooting had nothing to do with the school, but Cypress Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the incident.

At least two people were shot at, but only one person was struck by gunfire, police said.

When police arrived, they found that person -- an adult woman whose age and identity have not yet been released -- suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

According to police, the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

Authorities believe the suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, fled the scene in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, a pickup truck. There is "a distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel," and it has an overlanding rack over the bed of the truck, police said in a statement about the case.

Graziano is believed to have his 15-year-old daughter, Savannah Graziano, with him, and an Amber Alert was issued early Monday afternoon.

Savannah is 15 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, has dark brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anthony Graziano is 45 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and very short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous, and nyone who sees his truck is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.