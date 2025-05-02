Florida

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley arrested on battery charge in Florida after allegedly hitting ex

The arrest comes ahead of the Grand Slam Track event in Miami, which officials say Kerley is no longer participating in

U.S. Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested in South Florida for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face, police said.

Kerley, 29, is facing a battery charge after Thursday's incident in the 1800 block of Griffin Road in Dania Beach, according to an arrest report.

Kerley and the victim – who dated for six months and broke up in October – were in town to compete in Grand Slam Track, an outdoor track and field event held this weekend in Miami.

The victim told police she ran into Kerley, who she said began arguing with her and increasingly became more aggressive while approaching her, the report said.

The victim alleged Kerley said something to the effect of, "I'm going to (expletive) everyone up in here up."

Kerley allegedly struck the victim once in the face with a closed fist, causing her nose to bleed, police said.

He was then arrested and charged. A judge set his bond at $1,000.

Officials with Grand Slam Track said Kerley will not be competing in the event this weekend.

"This is obviously unfortunate to see, but I along with millions around the world believe in Mr. Kerley and his outstanding character and resilience," his attorney, Richard Cooper, said in a statement. "We ask his fans and the public to please be patient as we let law enforcement sort out what we are confident will result in no further action by the Broward County State Attorney's Office."

This is Kerley's second run-in with the law in South Florida this year. In February, Kerley pleaded not guilty to allegations that he pushed a police officer and resisted being arrested in Miami Beach the month before. The incident was caught on police body camera.

Star United States sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested in Miami Beach for alleged battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges in an incident that was captured in police body camera footage. NBC6’s Jamie Guirola reports

In May 2024, records show Kerley allegedly strangled his wife and then robbed her cellphone. He pleaded not guilty.

Kerley won bronze in the 100m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and won silver in the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

