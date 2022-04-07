Oklahoma Woman Pleads Guilty in $32 Million COVID Relief Fraud

An Oklahoma woman who was part of a scheme to scam more than $32 million from a COVID-19 relief fund designed to keep businesses afloat pleaded guilty Wednesday, federal prosecutors said.

Amanda J. Gloria, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering, the Justice Department said in a statement.

She was charged in June with helping a New York man get a loan for close to $1 million with the Paycheck Protection Program, using faked payroll and other documents.

The Justice Department said Gloria admitted Wednesday that she conspired to submit at least 153 fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of 111 entities from May 2020 to June 2021.

Gloria’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

