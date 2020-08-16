back to school

Oklahoma High School Student Knowingly Went to Class With Coronavirus, Officials Say

The Moore Public Schools Administration said the Westmoore High School student was asymptomatic and believed it was safe to attend the first day of classes

Jeffry W. Myers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

School officials in Oklahoma say a student knowingly attended classes with the coronavirus on the first day of school, thinking it was safe to do so because he was asymptomatic, NBC News reports.

The student at Westmoore High School in Moore, just south of Oklahoma City, was “under the understanding that since they were asymptomatic ... they did not need to quarantine for the full 14-day-period,” school officials told NBC affiliate KFOR on Friday.

The Moore Public Schools Administration did not respond to requests for comment by phone or email to NBC News on Sunday, but said in a letter to parents that school nurses have “completed tracing within our school to identify students and staff who may have been potentially exposed to the virus through close contact.”

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP Aug 14

Virus Updates: Mayors Call for Guaranteed Income; Southern Schools Aim for Fall Football

coronavirus 18 mins ago

Pregnant in a Pandemic: How COVID-19 Stress May Affect Growing Babies

The student was identified following an anonymous tip on Thursday, the first day of classes for the school, according to KFOR. The parents of the child told the school they had “miscalculated” the end of their child’s quarantine and thought it was safe to send him to school.

Moore schools announced that another student also tested positive for the virus, and 22 students who came in contact with the two students are now quarantining.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

back to schoolcoronavirusschools
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us