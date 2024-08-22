Oil tanker left adrift and ablaze after Red Sea attack

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Suriyapong Thongsawang | Moment | Getty Images
  • The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion suffered "minor damage" following strikes off the Yemeni coast, which ignited a fire onboard.
  • The vessel was left adrift in the Red Sea.
  • Greece's Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of the rules of international law."

A Greek-flagged oil tanker was left adrift and ablaze in the Red Sea following strikes off the Yemeni coast, Greek and U.K. authorities have indicated.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency on Wednesday reported that a fire had erupted aboard a tanker, which lost engine power and was no longer "under command." It came after a gunfire attack from two small boats roughly 77 nautical miles west of Yemeni port Hodeidah, which is under the control of the Houthi militant group. The UKMTO did not name the vessels or the perpetrators of the incident.

Greece's shipping minister Christos Stylianides later named the vessel as oil tanker Sounion and condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of the rules of international law and a serious threat to the safety of international navigation," according to a Google-translated statement.

All 25 crew members of the vessels are safe, the minister added.

The vessel is part of the fleet of Greek operator Delta Tanker, which confirmed the Sounion suffered "minor damage" after being involved in a "hostile incident" in the Red Sea in an emailed statement.

"The crew and vessel are safe and unharmed. The vessel is currently adrift while the crew assess damage before the vessel will continue on its onward journey," Delta Tankers said.

The vessel had last called at Iraq's crude-loading Basrah terminal, according to MarineTraffic data.

This story is being updated. Please check back.

