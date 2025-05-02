Ohio

WATCH: Ohio driver causes three-car pile-up after missing exit

A video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a red van coming to a complete stop in the middle lane of a busy highway.

By Julia Yohe

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers what not to do after missing an exit on the highway.

A video released Thursday by ODOT shows a red van coming to a complete stop in the middle of Interstate-71 just past an exit on the right, causing a multi-car accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Several cars pass on either side of the van, which sat in the middle of the three-lane highway with its right turn signal on as two vehicles, one grey and one white, came to a stop behind the van.

A few seconds later, a fourth car drives up behind the three-car group but fails to stop in time, crashing into the back of the white vehicle and sending it spiraling into the grey one.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As traffic stalls on either side of the middle lane to avoid the crash, the red vehicle finds an opening to the right, creeping over to its exit and leaving the scene seemingly unharmed.

"Do not be this driver," ODOT warned in a tweet.

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us