Father Drowns Trying to Save 2 Children in Jenner, Kids Presumed Dead

A man died and two children were missing at Blind Beach in Jenner Sunday, and officials searching for the pair of kids said they are presumed to be dead.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s official Lt. Michael Raasch said that first responders received a distress call that three people were in the water.

The Coast Guard, the Sonoma Count Sheriff’s helicopter unit, State Parks, the California Highway Patrol and life guards responded.

“What we learned was that two children were playing close to the water on Blind Beach and they were swept out to sea,” said Raasch. “The father, who was nearby, jumped into the water to try and save the kids.”

The father drowned attempting to save his two children, ages six and four, who remain missing.

His wife and a friend were both present.

Rescuers have called off the search for the night.

This comes amid very rough surf conditions.