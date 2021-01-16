Pursuit

Officers Spin Van in 100-Mile Pursuit From Oceanside to Pacoima

A pursuit that began in Oceanside continued through Orange County and on to northern Los Angeles, covering about 100 miles before the CHP brought it to an end.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

Officers pursued the driver of a van on Southern California freeways from northern San Diego County to Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley before a CHP officer sent the vehicle into a spin in the Pacoima area.

The pursuit began in Oceanside and headed north on the 5 Freeway. It was not immediately clear what led to the chase.

It entered the downtown LA area at about 3:30 p.m. and arrived in the Cahuenga Pass between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley ten minutes later. The driver continued on the northbound 101 Freeway and transitioned to the 170 Freeway.

The driver appeared to wave a gun from the window in the East Los Angeles area. He then tossed the gun onto the 170 Freeway, where it was retrieved by officers.

A CHP officer executed a PIT maneuver a few miles later, spinning the van and ending the chase in Pacoima. The driver immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

