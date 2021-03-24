Fatal Police Shooting on Highway 84 in Fremont-Newark Area Followed Pursuit: CHP

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on Highway 84 in the Fremont-Newark area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting, which happened at about 2:48 p.m. in eastbound lanes near Newark Boulevard, followed a pursuit, the CHP said. Fremont police were involved in the shooting, but the CHP is the lead investigating agency.

The suspect, who was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident, sustained fatal injuries, CHP officials said.

Gerard McCarty saw it all.

“I was near Boulevard, turning on to the onramp and the perpetrator came around this corner, ran into her, went up the onramp with officers in pursuit, and right when they got onto 84 you hear gunfire break out,” he said, adding drivers were stuck on the onramp when he heard 15 shots.

“People were turning around though, panicking, there was that much gunfire,” he said. “People were scared and coming back down.”

The scene caused a backup at least five miles long on eastbound 84. Traffic was diverted until it reopened around 9:30 p.m.

It’s still unclear what happened in the moments before the shooting on 84 shoulder or if the car was stopped.

The CHP and DA’s office is investigating.