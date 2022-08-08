Off-Duty Monterey Park Officer Fatally Shot in Downey Gym Parking Lot

An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed Monday night in the parking lot of a gym in Downey.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the 105 Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police. The location was outside an LA Fitness center within view of people on treadmills near a wall of windows.

"The loss of any life is tragic," said Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon. "It's especially painful when it's one of our own. This is all very fresh and we are mourning right now."

Downey Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, but the man was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and no shooter description was available. Authorities did not rule out the possibility of more than one attacker.