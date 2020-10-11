Summer Is Long Gone, But the 90s Are Coming Back This Week

The calendar says falls, but summer heat is back this week in Southern California.

After a cool weekend, another string of unseasonably warm days begins Monday as temperatures climb into the mid and high 90s and stay there throughout the week. A high of 94 is forecast for Van Nuys and Santa Clarita, with Fullerton expected to reach 93 and downtown Los Angeles 89.

Temperatures are running about 15 degrees above normal is some areas. High pressure centered off the West Coast will strengthen throughout the week and bring above average temperatures through at least Friday.

Those numbers will rise to 97 Tuesday through Thursday in Santa Clarita, with Van Nuys hitting 98 Wednesday and Thursday and Fullerton reaching 95 on Tuesday. Downtown Los Angeles will heat up to 96 Wednesday and Thursday.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Expect very dry conditions, with elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions much of the week. Northerly wind gusts of 35 mph will develop in the wind-prone spots of Los Angeles and Ventura counties late Sunday and Monday.

The combination of winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity will result in elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions for most areas through Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach triple digits for the warmest valley areas Wednesday through Friday, with cooling not expected until next weekend.

In Riverside and San Bernardino counties, temperatures will soar to near triple digits Monday.