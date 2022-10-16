After Request From Governor's Office, OCTA Employees Return to Bargaining Table

After the union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority's maintenance employees broke off negotiations Sunday which would lead to a strike, the governor's office asked for them to return to the bargaining table.

The governor's office leadership team asked the Teamsters Local 952 and OCTA to return to the bargaining table in order to avoid a county wide strike.

Even though strike will not be taking place, transpiration officials still warn riders that there might be adjustments to ride schedules.

They both have agreed to have discussions and hopefully lead to some sort of resolution.

The decision to break off negotiations and begin a strike came after issues involving benefits and salaries.

OCTA released a statement Sunday saying they were remaining committed to trying to reach a resolution with the union.

"OCTA has made every effort to avoid a strike, understanding the grave impacts it causes to the thousands of passengers who depend on OC Bus as their only means of travel," said OCTA Chairman Mark A. Murphy, also the Mayor of Orange in a statement. "We have offered the union a fair and competitive deal that rewards our maintenance employees for the great work they perform. For the sake of our riders, we hope the union would reconsider its position and come back to the table."

OCTA remains hopeful that conversations with the union could lead to a deal that would be good for the employees while also remaining fiscally responsible to the county.

About 85% of riders in Orange County use the OC Bus services as their primary means of transportation, according to the OCTA.

The OCTA also reported that within the last year, more than 3 million trips were taken on OC Bus with the OCTA's Youth Ride Free and College Pass programs.

The strike would have greatly impact many residents lives and the OCTA had released warnings to riders to find alternative firms of transportation in preparation for the strike.

According to the OCTA they have met with the union more than 20 times including mediated times to try and negotiate a new contract which expired Sept. 30.