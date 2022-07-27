Orange County

OC Supervisors Approve Nearly $1 Million Settlement in Huntington Beach Oil Spill

"Getting $900,000 or even $1 million for potential claims to come down in the future is peanuts,'' Supervisor Andrew Do said.

By City News Service

California Oil Spill
Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File

Orange County supervisors voted Wednesday to accept nearly $1 million from Amplify Energy to cover expenses incurred responding to the oil spill off the waters of Huntington Beach in October.  

The supervisors voted 4-1, with Supervisor Andrew Do dissenting, to accept $956,352 from the oil company to cover expenses related to the emergency response and cleanup efforts.

"We basically have made whole in terms of our expenses, which was the goal -- to get reimbursed for all of our expenses related to the oil spill, and those expenses are nearly $1 million, so it was a very effective, timely turnaround to get the county reimbursed,'' Supervisor Katrina Foley told City News Service.

Huntington Beach Oil Spill Nov 30, 2021

Fishing Allowed to Resume Along Stretch of Orange County Coast Near Oil Spill

OCEANSIDE Oct 7, 2021

Oceanside Prepares as Ocean Pushes Massive Orange County Oil Spill South

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Do said he voted against the settlement because it could leave the county potentially liable for more uncovered expenses down the line.
  

"Getting $900,000 or even $1 million for potential claims to come down in the future is peanuts,'' Do told CNS. "If we have lawsuits in the future and cannot go to Amplify to indemnify us then $1 million in legal fees will be gone in six months. I think it's premature. The incident happened about 10 months ago. Until we see with more clarity the number of claims, but also the type of claims, we also have to keep in mind we might have claims that might not materialize for years to come. For that reason I would defer -- that
we take our time.''
  

Foley said she felt comfortable that the risk of any future claims would be low. A statute of limitations on most claims has already passed, she added.

"I think it's a win for the taxpayers,'' she said. "We got the cleanup done ... It's a good settlement for the county.''
  

The settlement removes the county from the federal litigation before U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in Santa Ana.

Amplify Energy owns the oil rig that spewed thousands of gallons of crude into the waters off Huntington Beach last October. Federal investigators have said it appears the pipeline was damaged by a ship's anchor likely belonging to one of dozens of cargo ships that were backed up in traffic over several months outside the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyHuntington Beachoil spill
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us