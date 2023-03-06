OC Mother Says Her Daughter Was Target of Racist Remarks at School

An Orange County mom led back to back protests at her daughter's school today - this after she says her 5th grader was the target of hateful and racist speech by a fellow classmate.

The incident was not captured on cell phone video or recorded anywhere but the district says it is taking the allegations very seriously.

Not seriously enough if you ask the mother - she has since pulled her daughter out of school.

From morning to afternoon, Jasmine Harris is getting her message out - loud and clear.

The mother is protesting outside Santiago Elementary School after she says a fellow fifth grade student bullied her 10-year-old daughter with a racist and hateful attack.

“Randomly the little boy had came up to her -- swinging a jump rope trying to hit her with a jump rope telling her, get back to work you slave,” Harris said.

Harris says she pulled her daughter out of school -- because she feels the district isn't doing enough to address what she feels is a hate crime.

School district officials say they have now launched a formal internal and external investigation, which includes -- interviewing the students involved -- and any witnesses who may have heard the comments.

The district also says diversity training is and will always be a priority.

“That's part of resolution and outcome we are hoping to have a conversation with the parties involved -- yes we've had training in the past - yes we can do better we can always do more,” Jerry Almendarez, Santa Ana Unified School District superintendent said.

Harris fears more, may not be enough.

“I’m shocked I’m hurt -- my daughter's going to be in life long therapy for this - what happened to her -- and it's just really a sad situation,” Harris said.

Other parents are now having discussions with their own kids at home.

“Comes back to the parents have those conversations with their kids -- have conversations with your kids make sure they're aware things like that should be said,” Lupita Vega, a parent.

The school district could not address any sort of disciplinary actions because those are confidential but the student who allegedly made those comments could see expulsion in Santa Ana.