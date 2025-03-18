OC couple with no criminal history to be deported to Colombia by end of the month

The family of a Laguna Niguel couple who’ve been in the U.S. for 35 years say they’re heartbroken over their impending deportation.

Loved ones of Gladys and Nelson Gonzalez say the couple, who recently became grandparents, were taken to a detention center in Louisiana, where they’re facing deportation. Neither individual has a criminal history, yet they’re slated to return to their native Colombia.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged that neither Nelson nor Gladys have a criminal history, but said the couple violated immigration laws and have a final order of removal.

“It breaks my heart because my parents are good people and they don’t deserve this,” Stephanie Gonzalez, the couple’s daughter said.

According to Stephanie, her parents were detained on Feb. 21 during a routine check-in with ICE agents. They’re expected to be deported by the end of the month.

In an effort to help the couple upon their return to Colombia, an online fundraiser has been started.

The move comes as part of President Donald Trump’s commitment to crack down on immigration. Although his administration promised to deport individuals with criminal convictions or pending charges, new ICE data revealed that half of individuals taken into custody have no criminal history.