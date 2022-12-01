Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort.

According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”

The stretch runs past Fremont High School, where he graduated.

The rapper, whose birth name is Todd Anthony Shaw, posted his reaction to the news on his Instagram page Thursday.

Oakland City Council members will discuss the street renaming on Dec. 6.