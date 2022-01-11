human trafficking

Oakland Police Offer $10K Reward for Information in Death of Butte County Teen

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Oakland Police Department is seeking information about the death of a teenager from Butte County.

The family of Tatiana Dugger said she left her Oroville home in January of last year, headed for Oakland with a man they didn't know. She was last seen at an East Oakland hotel.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Then in March, a hiker discovered the body of the 19-year-old in Siskiyou County.

Investigators believe Dugger may have been a victim of human trafficking.

U.S. & World

US Capitol Riot 1 hour ago

1/6 Panel Requests Interview From GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

Economy 8 hours ago

US Inflation Soared 7% in Past Year, the Most Since 1982

Tuesday was Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and investigators said they want to remind the public there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This article tagged under:

human traffickingcrimeOaklandButte County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us