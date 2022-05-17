Oakland Poised to Become ‘Sanctuary City' for Women Seeking Abortions

Oakland soon could become a "sanctuary city" for women seeking abortions.

Leaders in the East Bay's largest city on Tuesday night will consider a resolution that protects abortion rights.

The discussion is in response to the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade later this summer.

The resolution calls for a number of things, including the declaration that Oakland is a "sanctuary city" for women seeking an abortion, especially for those coming from another state where an abortion might someday be illegal.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The resolution also calls on Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify abortion into law. And it calls on the state and counties across California to provide money for abortion and contraceptives.

"We know there is a right-wing effort to turn back the clock on racial justice, on voting rights, on reproductive freedom and on the right for people to love whom they choose," Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan said. "So we need to oppose this effort with our laws, with our actions and be in solidarity with one another in this fight."

Many Republicans don’t support the right to an abortion. They argue that the fetus is a human being and that aborting it is taking a life.

On Tuesday morning and again in the evening, abortion rights supporters will rally in front of Oakland City Hall

The Oakland City Council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and a vote on the abortion resolution is expected.