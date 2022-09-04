Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car

One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car.

According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their keys inside their car along with their six-month old baby Sunday in East Oakland.

Luckily, the crew at Oakland Fire Station 20 was able to arrive quickly and rescue the baby.

"We heard the baby crying, so we got the tools, the lockout kit tools out of the truck," said Lt. Travis Nelson with the Oakland Fire Department.

It was 92 degrees outside the car at the time of the rescue. Oakland fire said the baby is doing fine.

