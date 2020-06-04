Oakland Doctors, Medical Staff Rally in Support of Black Lives Matter

Doctors in Oakland are standing behind the Black Lives Matter movement and reminding their own community that they are fighting back against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

A few dozen doctors and medical staff gathered Thursday morning at Highland Hospital in Oakland to demonstrate solidarity. They are calling what’s happening lately a public health crisis.

Physically, this is a crisis because people are dying from police brutality, but it's also taking a serious mental toll on people, the group believes.

One doctor said she feels incredibly supported, seeing her colleagues show up. But she worries about the long-lasting mental impact, especially on people of color.

"Even internalization of racism makes you doubt yourself, that you’re able to achieve things that others are achieving," said Dr. Virginia Adewole, a resident at Highland Hospital. "Seeing people out here makes me realize, I’m suffering, but I’m not alone. There is hope."

Many people held signs that read "White Coats for Black Lives."

It’s part of a message that doctors all over the country are putting out there: that they will not stand for racial injustice and that they will continue to advocate for their black patients and colleagues.

In a separate event later Thursday, the Caps African American Mental Health team is scheduled to hold a community mental health check-in at 3 p.m.