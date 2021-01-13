NYC Severing All City Contracts With Trump Organization Over President's ‘Criminal Act'

What to Know New York City is terminating four contracts with the Trump Organization to manage entertainment sites around the city

Those four contracts, mostly for ice rinks and golf courses, are worth about $17 million a year to the president's business

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the president's allegedly "inciting an insurrection" was "criminal activity" that gave the city latitude to act

New York City will sever all of its management contracts with the Trump Organization, costing the outgoing president millions of dollars in annual revenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio said the contracts allowed the city to break them if a vendor's leadership broke the law, and said Trump's "inciting an insurrection" was clearly a "criminal act." He said in his daily briefing he was still in disbelief.

"The fact that there was an insurrection of the United States Capitol to begin with, we've never seen that in the history of this country," de Blasio said. "The fact that it was fomented and directed by the president of the United States is something out of the most fictional possibilities you could have imagined before Donald Trump."

New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists.



We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2021

In light of the deadly riot, de Blasio said the city has determined it is within its power to cancel all Trump Organization contracts. The four contracts -- to operate the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course -- are worth about $17 million a year to Trump's business.

"We will no longer be doing any business at all. By the contract language, we have the right to terminate contracts, obviously, if a criminal act has been committed and a criminal act has been committed," de Blasio said. "He will no longer profit from his relationship with New York City. We will not allow it."

The mayor said the city was working to find new vendors to operate those locations. His decision to terminate the contracts came just hours before a House of Representatives vote to impeach Trump for the second time in his presidency.

Like the city's contract move, the impeachment is tied to Trump's rally for alleged election fraud on Jan. 6, after which his followers stormed the Capitol and briefly seized control of the House and Senate chambers.