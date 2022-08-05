NYC McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold French Fries Dies Days Later: Source

The 23-year-old Brooklyn McDonald's worker shot amid a gunfight that a law enforcement source said apparently stemmed from a fight over cold french fries has died, police said Friday as they declared his case a homicide investigation.

Police identified the victim as Matthew Webb, of Queens. He had been shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital in critical condition after Monday's shooting. Police say he died Wednesday.

That was the same day a second person, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested in the case. Camellia Dunlap, of Nostrand Avenue, is accused of criminal weapon possession and possession of a loaded firearm in the Monday evening shooting outside the restaurant in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Cops allege the gunman passed the firearm off to her after firing at Webb.

The alleged gunman, 20-year-old Michael Morgan, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons possession. His relationship to Dunlap wasn't immediately clear. It wasn't clear if either he or Dunlap had attorneys or if upgraded charges would be filed against one or both of them.

Michael Morgan, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of a McDonald’s worker in Brooklyn.



According to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case, Dunlap allegedly argued with the 23-year-old McDonald's worker about the temperature of her French fries. She supposedly thought they were too chilled.

The fight spilled out into the street and down the block, which is when police said the woman called over another man, potentially Morgan. Soon after, shots were fired, leading to a bloody scene on the sidewalk. Webb was hit in the neck.

McDonald's released a statement earlier this week condemning the violence.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is paramount to our organization, and violence has no place in or near our restaurants," McDonald's restaurant owner and operator Roy Iraci said. "We are praying for a swift recovery and the health of our crew member and will cooperate with authorities as their investigation moves forward."

An investigation is ongoing.