NYC kids launch balloon with gummy bears and marshmallows into space

A group of kid scientists from East Harlem, N.Y., got a first-hand lesson about outer space.
The children from the Taft Houses NYCHA complex sent a balloon into the atmosphere and caught the whole journey on GoPro video.
They built the high-altitude balloon and launched it into space as part of a program started by Solutions Now, a community-based educational organization.
The kids also attached ordinary items, like gummy bears and marshmallows, to the balloon. The goal was to see how altitude impacts everyday things.
