Family and Neighbor of NYC Attorney Also Test Positive for COVID-19, Taking State to 6 Cases

What to Know New York has six confirmed cases of coronavirus -- a man in Westchester County, believed to be the state's first person-to-person spread case; his wife, son, daughter and neighbor; and a woman who lives in Manhattan

The husband of the Manhattan woman tested negative, though authorities expected otherwise

To date, coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide and killed thousands; nine people have died in the United States

The wife, son, daughter and neighbor of a midtown Manhattan lawyer who has been hospitalized in severe condition since being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have now also tested positive, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old son, a student at Yeshiva University in Manhattan, had been symptomatic prior to his father's hospitalization. No details on the son's condition were immediately available. Cuomo said the son had been living in the dorms at Yeshiva and that the school would be closed at least through Friday pending additional investigation and information. Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a separate statement Wednesday, said two of the son's contacts from the campus have been sent to Bellevue for testing.

The lawyer -- who works in the city but lives in Westchester -- has a 14-year-old daughter who attends SAR Academy and High School in the Bronx. School administrators voluntarily shut down the facility as a precaution.

Less was known about the movements or condition of the man's wife, or his neighbor, who initially drove him to the doctor's office to seek help. The neighbor's children are currently being tested, Cuomo said.

Also being tested: seven employees and an intern at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, where the attorney spent time before he was moved to a Manhattan hospital for further treatment.

The Westchester man, identified Tuesday as a New Rochelle resident in his 50s who has previous respiratory issues, had not traveled to areas associated with the nexus of the novel coronavirus outbreak and was considered to be the state's first instance of person-to-person spread. He was still in intensive care as of Wednesday morning, but by early afternoon, Cuomo said that his condition had improved and he was now "stable."

The man first developed symptoms in late February. They intensified rapidly, leading to his hospitalization in the last week. The man works at Lewis and Garbuz P.C., a small law firm in midtown. At least seven contacts from his job are being evaluated for potential exposure, authorities said Tuesday. De Blasio said that the attorney's wife, who did test positive, also works at that law firm. Despite her positive test, she has been asymptomatic.

The Health Department says it has provided onsite guidance at the connected schools and workplaces and will be tracking close contacts of the family as it seeks to prevent further spread.

On Wednesday, New York Law School said it had been informed by a student the prior evening that the student had been in contact with the infected attorney. The student and his or her roommate are now in self-quarantined pending interviewing and testing by the city's Health Department. All classes, exams and activities for Wednesday were canceled and the law school said it would advise later in the day. Click here for full details.

The state has set up a hotline with information and to answer questions on the coronavirus. The hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

The Westchester patient was first diagnosed at a hospital in the city on Monday, the first day the city was able to conduct such rapid testing locally, de Blasio said. Both he and Cuomo have warned that additional cases are "inevitable" as the nation and globe grapple to contain the outbreak that has killed thousands and infected more than 90,000 worldwide.

That said, the governor emphasized again Wednesday what he has said in previous news briefings -- that 80 percent of people who contract coronavirus self-resolve and need no hospitalization. People at the greatest risk are the elderly, those with underlying issues and other groups -- all demographics that would be at higher risk for almost any epidemic.

Cuomo described the current situation Wednesday as a crisis, but said the anxiety pandemic is worse than the COVID-19 threat itself. He urged people to maintain perspective as new cases emerge and consider them in context.

"The anxiety here is outpacing the reality of the situation," the governor said. "Now in this daily mania, one new case, one positive, one negative: the more you test, the more positive cases you will find. We are creating this cycle of knowledge of more positives because we are testing for more positives."

There was some positive news Wednesday. The husband of a 39-year-old Manhattan woman who tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Iran has himself tested negative, against the expectations of officials. She and her husband have been isolated in their Manhattan home since she flew back to the country early last week.

Her symptoms have been described as mild, and authorities say she did not take mass transit while contagious. Both she and her husband are health care workers and acted accordingly to prevent additional spread, Cuomo previously said. Later, de Blasio said that the husband, despite testing negative for COVID-19, would still be treated like a positive case as far as quarantine and other measures in the event he may still develop symptoms.

Two Buffalo families who traveled to northern Italy and were under quarantine in their homes as they awaited the results of testing have also come back negative, authorities said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said Wednesday that about 300 students and faculty from SUNY and CUNY schools studying abroad in high-risk countries would be recalled to New York and would be quarantined in dorms. De Blasio later said the Department of Education had canceled all agency-sponsored international trips to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan.

Two other Westchester County schools, Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, were also closed as a precaution due to possible exposure in the attorney case.

How to Protect Yourself

The city's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home -- do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Nationally, the CDC said that as of Wednesday it had a total of 80 cases reported by 13 states; only about a third of those have been confirmed to be related to travel. Nine people have died, all of them from Washington state.

The agency only updates its numbers publicly three times a week, though. The case total in the United States could be higher; NBC News reported it as being up to 136 cases nationwide as of Wednesday morning.

CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. They say they have enough kits to test more than 75,000 people right now. Here's the latest on where stand as far as developing a vaccine.

Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena of Northwell Health answers your questions about the novel coronavirus.