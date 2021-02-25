Suffolk County

Grave Collapses on NY Cemetery Worker, Buries Him; Homicide Squad Investigating

A cemetery worker was killed when the grave he was digging collapsed on him Thursday morning in New York, police say.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident during which the employee at Washington Memorial Park in Middle Island, located in Suffolk County, died.

According to police, the man was leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him at approximately 8:30 a.m. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators were spotted at the scene later in the morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

