NY Father-to-Be Dead After Homemade Gender Reveal Device Explodes: Police

A 28-year-old father-to-be in Sullivan County was killed on Sunday after a device designed for a gender reveal exploded, state police said.

New York State Police dispatched officers to a Liberty residence around 12 p.m. after reports of an explosion.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Christopher Pekny, the soon-to-be father, was building a device to be used at a gender reveal party.

The explosion of the device killed the 28-year-old man and injured his younger brother, Michael Pekny. He was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown with a leg injury, state police said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The New York State Police and NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Initial reports did not detail what caused the device to explode.