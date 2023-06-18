North Bay bike shop asks for volunteers to help assemble bikes for donation

A bike shop in the North Bay put out a call for helping hands over the weekend, looking for volunteers to help it assemble bikes on Monday and Tuesday.

The Mill Valley location of Mad Dogs and Englishman is gearing up to assemble 25 bikes for the Boys and Girls Club of America. They’re intended to get kids who can’t afford bikes onto wheels.

Anyone who wants to help can show up on Monday or Tuesday.

“We’re, of course, going to have professional mechanics going over these bikes before anyone rides them, but we need help building up so many bikes,” said Ben Bridon, general manager of the Mill Valley bike shop. “We only have a few here, so a couple more would definitely help.”

The bikes are all small, entry-level bikes.

The company’s locations in San Francisco and Carmel-By-The-Sea are doing the same, bringing the total number of bikes to 75.