Norco Mother Arrested in Connection to Toddler's Fentanyl-Related Death

A Norco mother has been arrested for murder in connection to the fentanyl-related death of her 17-month-old daughter.

On May 9, around 3:30 p.m. deputies from the Norco Station responded to calls of a child who was requiring medical aid on the 100 block of 8th Street. When they arrived they found a child that was not breathing. First responders performed life saving measures but the child remained unresponsive was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Jurupa Valley Station responded after they believed that the death was suspicious. The Central Homicide Unit also responded and took over the investigation.

The mother, 32-year-old Jennifer Johanna Allen from Norco was later arrested for murder.

During their investigations, authorities determined that fentanyl played a factor in the toddler's death.

This incident remains an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Adams of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955–2777.