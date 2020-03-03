175-Acre Fire Burning in Norco Forces Evacuations

A 175-acre fire was burning in the Norco area Tuesday, fueled by brush and light winds.

The so-called Mann Fire began burning around 10 a.m. at California Avenue and Grulla Court in Norco.

100-acre blaze forces evacuations in Norco http://4.nbcla.com/5OV1vne 100-acre fire burning in Riverside County forces evacuations as blaze eats up heavy brush. http://4.nbcla.com/5OV1vne Posted by NBC LA on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles in the area.

Evacuations were order north of North Drive from Crest View to California Avenue.

By noon, evacuations were expanded to include North of 8th Street, East of Pedley Avenue and South of Santa Ana Riverbottom.

It was 20% contained by 11:20 a.m.

A battalion chief at the scene described the wildfire as "well established'' with the potential to expand to 1,000 acres if unchecked, wire services said.

It wasn't clear what had initially ignited the blaze.

By 4 p.m., Cal Fire Riverside officials said forward progress had stopped, and there was minor damage to fencing on some properties.

Current view of the #MannFire burning near Norco/Jurupa Valley, from SCE webcam.



Winds currently out of the NNE, gusting 15-25 mph. Humidity 15-20%. #cawx



⚠️ @CALFIRERRU just advised of *MANDATORY EVACUATIONS* for: North of North Ave from Crest View to California Ave (Norco) pic.twitter.com/ZRf7JOohRG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 3, 2020

Evacuation centers were set up at Corona High School, 1150 W. 10th St., and Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellegrave Ave.

Norco has been known as "Horsetown USA" since 2006.

Large animals like horses can be temporarily evacuated to Ingalls Equestrian Event Center at 3737 Crestview Drive.

