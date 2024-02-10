Cooking nonprofit combines Black History and healthy food

In recognition of Black History Month, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is shining a light on extraordinary people who are making a difference in the African American community.

Black Girls Cook was founded upon its founder, Nicole Mooney, realizing that African American women in her community were prone to developing health issues -- such as heart disease and diabetes -- more than other groups and how a healthier diet could help improve the situation.

Black women are two times more likely than white women to be diagnosed with or die from Type 2 diabetes, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Compared to white women, Black women also lead in rates of high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease.

The nonprofit has been empowering and inspiring inner-city adolescent Black girls ages 8-15 through culinary arts and urban farming with an emphasis on Black Diaspora cultural histories and food practices for the past decade.

Teach. Inspire. Love.

The recipes are infused with lessons about Black Diaspora history. The methodology gives them a glimpse of why this particular food is important for their community in addition to breaking down the stereotype around it.

By the end of the three-week program, the girls not only learn to cook cultural meals, such as chicken pot pie and spiced pumpkin bread, but also how to make health-conscious decisions.

Black Girls Cook has partnered with The Miami Dade Library System to host a series of Black History-themed cooking classes this month.

Participants will learn how to make a rotisserie chicken and watermelon salad while exploring the invaluable contributions of the Black community to the world of food.