Neighbors fed up with noise pollution from Waymo cars in Santa Monica

A Waymo charging station in Santa Monica is driving neighbors mad after they say the rideshare vehicles have increased the noise pollution in the area.

It’s a Bay City birthright for some, opening your window to catch the ocean breezes, but neighbors are now shutting out the fresh air to block the beeping from the self-driving rideshare vehicles.

"The reverse sound. It's every day, all day," said Ivana Justin, who lives near the recharging lot.

Over the last six months, some community members have been vocal about their opposition to the Waymo charging lots on Euclid Court and Broadway.

"With all the technology they put into having a robot car, why they cannot make a car that doesn't make so much noise?" said Santa Monica resident Nancy Taylor.

Among their concerns is the noise the self-driving cars make when backing out of parking spaces late at night, as well as the increase in traffic.

"It's been a nightmare, you know, no sleep, waking us up at 2, 3, 4 o'clock in the morning," said Justin. "Sometimes they'll get stuck, and they'll have to park in this lot down here, which is not their lot."

Other neighbors say the light pollution has also been an issue.

"At night, the place looks like a Las Vegas strip without all the fun," said Taylor.

The city of Santa Monica says it’s been fielding complaints about the lots, which Waymo uses to charge and clean its driverless cars.

According to the city, Waymo has taken measures to reduce the noise. Among those actions are: asked staff to avoid talking loudly and playing music, bought quieter vacuums, forbid car vacuuming from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., reduced speeds in alleys to 10 MPH and planted trees to create a sound barrier.

Neighbors tell NBC4 they have noticed some improvement but say there’s still more work to do. However, options are limited, federal regulations require electric cars to make a sound when backing up to alert pedestrians and cyclists. Which brings neighbors back to their biggest frustration.

"I just don't understand why they didn't put this in an industrial area. They could have saved everybody, including themselves, a lot of trouble," said a neighbor who chose not to be identified.

In a statement, Waymo wrote in part, "We strive to be good neighbors in the cities that we operate, and are committed to being a positive presence in Santa Monica. We are in ongoing conversation with the City’s Department of Transportation while we explore and implement mitigations that address neighbors’ concerns."

NBC4 has reached out to the city of Santa Monica about the development, but has not heard back.