North Hollywood

NoHo Suspected Stolen Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash, Car Flips Over

Two of the three people in the suspected stolen car had to be freed from the wreckage by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

By City News Service

Two people traveling in a suspected stolen car being pursued by police were seriously injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in North Hollywood.

The collision happened about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Tujunga Avenue and Erwin Street, according to Officer Ricardo Alvarez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

Police tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the driver accelerated and crashed into a truck soon afterward, he said.

Fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey said another person was also taken to a hospital, but that patient's condition was unclear.

The intersection of Erwin Street and Tujunga Avenue was closed as police investigated the crash, according to Alvarez.

