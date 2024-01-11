Chris Christie

No Labels engages Chris Christie allies on a potential third-party run

The group is seeking to put together a bipartisan, third-party presidential ticket in 2024, and it's reached out to Christie allies and donors in recent weeks.

By NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

DES MOINES, Iowa — No Labels, the political organization seeking to put together a bipartisan, third-party presidential ticket in 2024, has actively engaged with allies of Chris Christie about his potential interest in joining the group’s ticket.

On Wednesday, just days before the Iowa caucuses, the former New Jersey governor made the stunning announcement that he would exit the race for the Republican presidential nomination despite having defiantly resisted suggestions to drop out.

Now, NBC News has learned that No Labels, the decade-old organization that has sought to build a bipartisan coalition of politicos in Washington, has made overtures to Christie through donors and allies, according to three sources familiar with the conversations. It is not clear if Christie has authorized any conversations to take place on his behalf.  

These conversations all happened before Christie dropped out Wednesday, and some of them occurred in recent weeks, according to one of the sources familiar. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Several Christie allies and donors who spoke to NBC News said they are skeptical that he would be interested in any offer to run as a third-party candidate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

decision 2024 24 hours ago

Chris Christie drops out of the 2024 presidential race

decision 2024 21 hours ago

Chris Christie caught on a hot mic saying Nikki Haley was going to get ‘smoked'

This article tagged under:

Chris Christie
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us