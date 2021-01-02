fires

No-Burn Order Issued For Sunday in Much of SoCal

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

A no-burn order has been issued for large portions of the Southern California Sunday due to higher predicted PM2.5 levels, regulators said Saturday.

Wood burning is prohibited effective at midnight Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, including Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.

