No. 7 USC Wins Crosstown Showdown 48-45 Over No. 16 UCLA, Punching Their Ticket to Pac 12 Title Game

It wasn't the blowout they had hoped for, but it was enough to keep their College Football Playoff Hopes alive.

Behind a masterful performance by quarterback Caleb Williams, No. 7 USC rallied from down 14 points to defeat crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA, 48-45, to book their ticket to the Pac 12 title game.

Before the game, the Trojans probably couldn't have envisioned going scoreless on their first two possessions inside the red zone, and trailing 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. But that's exactly the situation they found themselves in after the first 12 minutes on Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd at the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, that first quarter shock was exactly what USC needed to awaken the sleeping giant from within.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Trojans put up 48 points after the first quarter and the second half turned into the high-octane offensive shootout we all thought it would be.

The two teams combined for an astonishing 1,155 yards of total offense.

UCLA jumped out to the early lead after a 40-second stint that saw them score two touchdowns.

After stalling on their first two drives in the red zone—a turnover on downs and a missed field goal—Williams was intercepted by Kain Medrano on the second play of their third drive.

One play later, Dorian Thompson-Robinson found a wide-open Michael Ezeike for a 30-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bruins a 14-0 lead.

Despite missing yet another field goal, the Trojans would outscore the Bruins 20-7 in the second quarter and head to the locker room trailing 21-20.

The crosstown showdown caught fire in the second half, with both teams trading haymakers, neither able to end the knockout blow they were hoping for.

After a field goal put UCLA up 24-20, Williams found the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison for a 35-yard touchdown pass that put the Trojans in front for the first time 27-24.

Three plays later, DTR fumbled giving USC the ball right back in the red zone. Running back Austin Jones would cash in the turnover with a two-yard score and the Trojans led 34-24. The two touchdowns in under two minutes gave the Trojans their biggest lead of the game at 10 points.

But the Bruins would come right back as both teams traded touchdowns over their next six consecutive possessions combined.

The touchdown streak was snapped after Williams was sacked by Laiatu Latu on third down inside UCLA territory that gave the Bruins the ball back with 2:21 left on the clock.

But the Trojans forced their fourth turnover of the game when Korey Foreman intercepted DTR at midfield to seal the victory.

Williams finished with 502 total yards, the most in the rivalry's history, and three touchdowns. DTR threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, but threw three interceptions. Addison had 11 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. Austin Jones rushed for a 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The win gives USC their 51st win in the history of the rivalry, which is one of the more unique in the country due to the fact that the two campuses are less than 12 miles apart. It also guarantees that the Victory Bell, the award given to the winner of the crosstown showdown switches hands from UCLA to USC.

This game marked just the third time both teams scored over 40 points in the 93-year history of the rivalry.