Authorities in Colorado are seeking information about a cargo heist after $1.4 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles were stolen from the back of a truck headed to North Texas.

The truck driver was on his way from Nintendo of America in Redmond, Washington, to GameStop in Grapevine, Texas.

When asked about the theft, GameStop referred NBC DFW to the following message posted on X: "Come trade them in, we dare you." The post was later removed.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told NBC DFW on Wednesday that patrol deputies were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 1191 S. 1st Street in Bennett, about 30 miles east of Denver, at around 8:10 a.m. on June 8 after a semi-truck driver reported a "high-dollar cargo heist."

The driver had just discovered during a pre-trip inspection that his trailer had been broken into and several pallets had been stolen. He said he did not know exactly what was in his truck, just that it was games or toys.

According to the sheriff's office, 2,810 newly released Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles had been taken. The consoles retail for about $500 each, making the total value of the heist more than $1.4 million.

Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Investigators do not yet know whether the theft occurred in Bennett or in another city where the truck stopped during its journey.

The sheriff's office said the suspect or suspects responsible could face charges of felony theft of $1 million or more, along with criminal mischief.

Investigators in Colorado are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.