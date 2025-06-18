Crime and Courts

‘High-dollar cargo heist:' $1.4 million in Switch 2 consoles stolen en route to Texas

A truck driver headed to Grapevine was the victim of theft when $1.4 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles were stolen from his trailer in Colorado.

By NBCDFW Staff

Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles at an electronics store in Valencia, Spain, early on June 5, 2025. Nintendo Co. fans stood in line for hours to be among the first to get ahold of the Switch 2 and take part in one of the biggest gadget debuts in years. Photographer: Michael Robinson Chvez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Colorado are seeking information about a cargo heist after $1.4 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles were stolen from the back of a truck headed to North Texas.

The truck driver was on his way from Nintendo of America in Redmond, Washington, to GameStop in Grapevine, Texas.

When asked about the theft, GameStop referred NBC DFW to the following message posted on X: "Come trade them in, we dare you." The post was later removed.

A tractor-trailer headed to Grapevine, Texas, was burglarized of more than \$1.4 million in Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in June 2025.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told NBC DFW on Wednesday that patrol deputies were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 1191 S. 1st Street in Bennett, about 30 miles east of Denver, at around 8:10 a.m. on June 8 after a semi-truck driver reported a "high-dollar cargo heist."

The driver had just discovered during a pre-trip inspection that his trailer had been broken into and several pallets had been stolen. He said he did not know exactly what was in his truck, just that it was games or toys.

According to the sheriff's office, 2,810 newly released Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles had been taken. The consoles retail for about $500 each, making the total value of the heist more than $1.4 million.

In this photo illustration, the logo of Nintendo Switch 2 is displayed on a smartphone screen on April 3, 2025, in Suqian, Jiangsu Province of China. 

Investigators do not yet know whether the theft occurred in Bennett or in another city where the truck stopped during its journey.

The sheriff's office said the suspect or suspects responsible could face charges of felony theft of $1 million or more, along with criminal mischief.

Investigators in Colorado are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

